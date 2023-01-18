FAR RO9CKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Three women were injured when shots rang out at a gathering in Queens Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred outside an event space at 14-25 Central Ave. in Far Rockaway just before 9 p.m., police said. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the left foot, a 28-year-old was hit in the right leg and another woman, 48, was struck in the right calf, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said there was possibly a large party at the location when the incident unfolded. Video from the area showed a bullet hole in a glass door and broken alcohol bottles littering the street.

It remained unclear what led to the shooting. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

