QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — A social media dispute boiled over Monday, police said, leading to the assault of two teenage girls.

The fight broke out about 4:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a Springfield Boulevard McDonalds, police said. A group of three teenage girls — ages 14, 16 and 17 — worked together to attack to victims, a 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl. The suspects repeatedly punched the victims, and at one point the victims were struck with a “conductive energy weapon,” police said.

The attack was captured on video, which was shared by police.

Video obtained by police, which shows a Queens fight on May 9, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

The 15-year-old girl had her backpack stolen during the assault, police said. It contained $50 cash, the girl’s ID and Apple Airpods.

Both victims suffered pain, swelling and bruising to their heads and bodies. They also sustained scrapes and lacerations. Police said they were taken to a medical center, where they were listed in stable condition.

All three suspects are charged with assault and harassment, police said. The 16-year-old suspect is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.