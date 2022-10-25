Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a man in a Queens subway station Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly slashed a 21-year-old man in an unprovoked attack in a Queens subway station early Sunday, police said.

The victim was sitting on a bench waiting for the No. 7 train at the Junction Boulevard-Roosevelt Avenue station at around 1:30 a.m. when three men assaulted him. The suspects cursed at, punched, and slashed the victim in the body, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspects fled the station onto Roosevelt Avenue.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects but descriptions were not provided. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).