QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) —Three people attacked and robbed a 22-year-old Uber driver in Queens earlier this month, police said Sunday.

The driver and two female passengers got into a fight before the victim pulled over near 99-49 Horace Harding Expressway at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, according to the NYPD. The suspects and an unknown man then began repeatedly punching and kicking the driver in the body, police said.

The three suspects broke the window and dashcam after trying to steal the car, police said. The thieves took the victim’s wallet from the vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).