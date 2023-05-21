BRIARWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Three robbers attacked and kidnapped a man in Queens before eventually letting him go near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said.

The victim, 27, was selling something to a man near 135th Street and Grand Central Parkway in Briarwood at around 2 a.m. when he was ambushed from behind by three suspects, according to the NYPD. The men pushed and kicked the victim before forcing him into a car at gunpoint, police said. One of the assailants allegedly hit the victim on the head with a gun.

Inside the car, the robbers took off the victim’s clothes and stole his wallet and keys before dropping him off at a park near Eastern Parkway and Rochester Avenue in Brooklyn, officials said.

The perpetrators then drove off and remained at large, as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Police said the vehicle is a gray 2022 Toyota Corolla with New York License plate # KZZ3656.

The victim was treated for cuts on the neck and head.

