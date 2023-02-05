Police asked for help identifying suspects in connection with credit card thefts in Queens (NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A pair of thieves swiped credit cards from gym lockers in Queens three times in late January, police said.

They first struck the Queens Boulevard Planet Fitness near 70th Avenue on Jan. 24, officials said. The thieves walked in during business hours, took credit cards from lockers and left. They later used the cards to make unauthorized transactions.

The suspects struck during business hours at the same Planet Fitness again on Jan. 29 and on Jan. 31, police said. They made unauthorized transactions with the stolen credit cards in each instance. No injuries have been reported.

Police on Thursday asked for help identifying the suspects. The NYPD released surveillance images.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).