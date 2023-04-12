QUEENS (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of stealing a cab in Queens last month, police told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

The bandits called for a cab driver to pick them up on March 27, in front of 65-23 183 Street, around midnight, according to the NYPD.

When the driver pulled up, the assailants dragged the 35-year-old man out of the car, and sped off in the stolen vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).