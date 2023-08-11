Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole $15,000 worth of jewelry from a Queens store. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Queens last week.

The suspect broke into a jewelry store located on 25-87 Francis Lewis Boulevard on Aug. 1 around 10:55 a.m., and stole 23 pieces of jewelry, police said. The suspect then fled the scene in what appears to be a gray minivan, according to the NYPD.

The value of the 23 pieces of jewelry is reportedly worth $15,000, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

