QUEENS (PIX11) — Who has the best slice in Queens?

New Yorkers can vote for the best pizza in the borough in the inaugural Queens Best Pizza Competition starting on Friday, according to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

“Queens unquestionably has the best pizza around, and in every neighborhood, in our borough, you can easily find a great slice or pie,” said Tom Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

Milkflower, New Park, Nick’s, and Rosa’s have been hit with reviewers on TripAdvisor and FourSquare.

But there can only be one winner. The voting closes on Jan. 23 and the winner is announced on National Pizza Pie Day on Feb. 9, the chamber said.

Voters can make their nominations here. The winning pizzeria will get a free membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.