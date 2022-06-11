BROAD CHANNEL, Queens (PIX11) — Two 13-year-old boys were identified as the victims who were pulled from a Queens bay Friday.

Police said the victims are Ryan Wong and Daniel Perasud, both of Queens. The boys reportedly were reportedly standing on a sand bar before becoming submerged underwater.

Eyewitnesses told PIX11 News that they saw a group of at least five teens wading in the water at the Cross Bay Kiteboarding launch area, around 11:30 on Friday morning.

At least six rescue boats from the FDNY, NYPD, Coast Guard, and the city’s Parks Department responded to the scene, as did two dive teams, an NYPD helicopter, and other first responders engaged in a search. The boys were pulled from the water, but died later at a hospital.