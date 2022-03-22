OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A teen stabbed outside a Queens high school suffered life-threatening blood loss and needed two surgeries, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old victim was one of two stabbed. He suffered laceration wounds to his torso, back, arm and hip, including a six-inch deep wound that injured his spleen. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back and suffered a laceration to his leg. He needed a chest tube and spent three days in the hospital.

Police arrested and charged a teenage boy and a 20-year-old woman in the attack. Jamia Dean was arraigned Monday night Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Officials have not identified the teenage suspect because of his age.

“This defendant and a juvenile allegedly committed a violent attack, which is particularly brazen, in front of one of our high schools,” Katz said. “The two teenaged victims that were stabbed were gravely wounded. We will not tolerate this kind of violence and the defendants will be held accountable for their alleged actions.”

The teens were stabbed in the March 15 attack in front of John Adams High School.

Dean was charges with two counts of attempted murder, nine counts of assault in the first, second and third degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, officials said. She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.