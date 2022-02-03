Teens charged for shooting at cops during Queens carjacking attempt

Police on the scene after a 22-year-old off-duty NYPD officer was shot during an attempted robbery in Queens late Tuesday night, Feb. 1, 2022, according to officials. (PIX11 News)

QUEENS – Two teens have been charged Thursday in connection to the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer during an attempted carjacking in Queens Tuesday.

Chad Collie, 19, and Jayare Robinson, 18, were arraigned on multi-count complaints charging them with attempted murder, assault, attempted robbery and criminal possession a weapon, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The duo are accused of shooting at uniformed officers while trying to escape in Far Rockaway.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the duo walked up to a vehicle at a traffic light near the intersection of Beach Channel Drive and Beach 62nd Street. Collie had demanded the driver exit the vehicle, according to charges.

The driver, a 22-year-old off-duty NYPD officer then got out of the car. Video surveillance shows the suspects standing on either side of the victim, who tries to get away from them. Collie then allegedly fired three shots at the officer, one of which struck him in the shoulder. The officer then returned fire, but did not strike anyone, the district attorney said.

Nearby uniformed officers responded to the gunfire and spotted Collie and Robinson nearby. Collie then fired a shot at the police officers, hitting the rear of their unmarked police vehicle. They were eventually apprehended, according to the charges.

The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries, Katz said. The gun was later recovered and a shell casing was also recovered at the scene where the Collie allegedly fired at the uniformed officers.

Both suspects face up to 25 years to life, if convicted.

“This was a brazen carjacking attempt that all-too-easily could have ended in yet another tragedy for NYPD and all New Yorkers. As alleged, the defendants – one of them brandishing a gun – confronted the victim, an off-duty police officer, as he sat in his car at a red light. After the off-duty officer got out of his car, defendant Collie allegedly fired three shots, one of which hit the victim in his shoulder. The defendants then fled and defendant Collie allegedly shot at uniformed officers, who were able to apprehend them. This blatant disregard for human life must be answered with certain justice,” Katz said in a statement.