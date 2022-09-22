NYPD has released pictures of their suspect and the knife used in the stabbing attempt. (NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old survived an attempted stabbing Tuesday in front of a Queens high school, police said.

At around 3:50 p.m., the victim was standing at the bus stop outside of Metropolitan High School after school was let out. An unknown man walked up to him, stabbing the knife towards the teen’s chest, according to NYPD. The knife broke before puncturing him, and the man ran away.

The teenager did not have any injuries.

