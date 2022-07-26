WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested two teenage girls on Tuesday after they allegedly struck a Queens bus rider in the head and made anti-white comments.

The teens, 15 and 16, were charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, police said. The teens and a third suspect allegedly attacked a 57-year-old woman while on a southbound Q52 bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard on July 9, officials said.

The victim, who was hit in the head with an unknown object, suffered a laceration and bleeding, police said. She needed three staples to the head as a result of her injuries.

