QUEENS (PIX11) — Two people were shot outside a nightclub in Queens, including a 19-year-old who died, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 4 a.m. and found a 19-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman with gunshot wounds outside Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Avenue Friday night. The teen was shot in the back and shoulder, according to the NYPD.

The victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries, where the 19-year-old boy was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was listed in what authorities describe as stable condition.

Investigators determined that an altercation inside the nightclub that continued outside led to the shooting. The suspect is an unknown individual who fled the scene on foot, police said. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).