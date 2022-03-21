OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a teenage boy and a 20-year-old woman Sunday on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing at a Queens high school.

The 16-year-old suspect has not been identified because of his name. Police identified the woman as Jamia Dean.

Two teens were stabbed in the March 15 attack in front of John Adams High School, police said. A 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the leg and in the back. A 17-year-old victim, who was critically injured, suffered s uffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and John Adams provided sanctuary to the two victims and went into a brief shelter-in after an off-campus incident,” a Department of Education spokesperson said after the attack. “We are working closely with the NYPD on their ongoing investigation, and offering additional supports to the students and school.”