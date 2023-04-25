FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD is on the lookout for the person who stabbed a teen in Queens.

The stabbing occurred around 8 p.m. on April 21., according to the NYPD. The 17-year-old victim and his attacker were involved in a dispute in front of 64-19 108th Street in Forest Hills, authorities said.

As the two were fighting, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in his right armpit with a knife, according to police.

The 17-year-old was then transported to a hospital in stable condition. His assailant fled southbound on 108th Street on a bicycle, police said.

The suspect is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and black slippers.

