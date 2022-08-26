CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street in Queens Friday afternoon, police said.

The teen was shot near 96-07 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona around 3:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen told police he was walking down the street when he suddenly heard gunshots and then felt pain in his arm.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound in his right arm, police said. He is expected to survive his injury.

The teen told police he didn’t see the shooter. A suspect description was not available. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).