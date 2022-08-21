Police are searching for a white vehicle involved in an alleged drive-by shooting in Queens Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Queens Saturday afternoon, police said.

The teen was struck while waiting at a bus stop near Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., police said. A white vehicle approached the victim before someone in the car shot the boy several times before driving off, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The car was last seen traveling eastbound on Seagirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).