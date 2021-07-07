Teen shot, killed outside Queens bar: NYPD

ELMHURST, Queens — A teenager was killed in a shooting outside of a Queens bar Wednesday evening, according to police.

It happened outside Sabor Latina Restaurant and Bar on 40th Road in Elmhurst, officials said.

Police received the call to the location at around 4:25 p.m., where they discovered the victim, 17-year-old Eduardo Hernandez of Queens, with two gunshot wounds in his torso.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

