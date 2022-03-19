JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot during an argument with another person in Queens, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened in Jackson Heights at Northern Boulevard and 89th Street near a playground around 3:30 p.m., police said. The teen got into an argument with another person and was shot in the back and stomach.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

