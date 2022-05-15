ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys were wounded in a Queens basketball court dispute on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police found a 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg in Brookville Park around 1:45 p.m., officials said. They also found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound to his leg at the basketball court.

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police described their conditions as stable.

No information has been released on a suspect. Police have not yet released any additional details.

