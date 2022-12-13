Police are searching for two suspects who police say robbed a teen in Queens on Nov. 14, 2022. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Queens last month, and police are searching for the thieves, police said Tuesday.

Two suspects confronted the teen near 98-31 Metropolitan Ave. on Nov. 14 at around 3:10 p.m. when one of the perpetrators threatened him with a knife and the other punched him in the face, police said. The victim didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

The assailants took the boy’s backpack, which had a laptop, calculator, and charger, police said. The suspects remained at large as of Tuesday.

The NYPD released a photo of the two males but no descriptions were provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).