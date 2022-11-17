ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A teenager allegedly punched a Queens Apple Store security guard in the face Wednesday, police said.

Detectives said the 16-year-old suspect was confronted by a security guard over speculations of shoplifting at the Apple Store in Queens Center Mall at around 3 p.m. The dispute escalated, and the teen punched the guard in the face, police said. The teen also allegedly pulled out a knife but did not stab the guard, according to the NYPD.

The security guard was taken to an area hospital, where officials described the victim’s condition as stable. An off-duty correction officer held the suspect until the police came. Authorities said the suspect was charged with assault.