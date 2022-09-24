FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A teenage boy was charged Friday with attempting to stab another teenager in front of a high school in Queens, police said on Saturday.

Officials said the 16-year-old victim was standing at a bus stop in front of a school on Metropolitan Avenue near Sybilla Street at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday when another 16-year-old boy tried to stab him in the chest with a knife, according to officials. The knife broke before puncturing the victim, and the suspect ran off. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident, according to the NYPD.

The suspect, who police did not name because of his age, was charged with attempted assault, according to the NYPD.