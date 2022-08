A boy,15, lost his arm after he was struck by a train in Queens, police said. (Nicole Johnson/PIX11)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy lost his arm after he was struck by a subway train in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at the 74th Street and Broadway stop in Jackson Heights at 10:24 a.m. The northbound R train was pulling away from the station when the teen was hit, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.