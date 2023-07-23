QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teen was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting in Queens early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooter opened fire at 79-45 Metropolitan Ave., near St. John Cemetery, in Middle Village just before 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and died at the hospital, police said.

A man, 21, had a gunshot wound to the arm and took himself to the hospital, police said. He is in stable condition.

It was unclear what prompted the gunfire.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

