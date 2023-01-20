ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Queens Friday morning, police said.

The teenager was shot in the right shoulder at Beach 91st Street and Rockaway Boulevard in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood around 10:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The teenage victim was expected to survive.

A suspect was taken into custody by police after the shooting. Charges against that person were pending. A firearm was found at the scene, police said.

A Q52 MTA bus with 20 passengers aboard was struck by a bullet during the shooting, police said. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers.

Police were still trying to determine was led up to the shooting.