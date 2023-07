ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — A teen died after drowning Sunday in Queens, according to authorities.

FDNY said they got a call around 6 p.m. of someone in the water near Beach 75th Street. Police said a 14-year-old boy was removed from the water and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials did not say how the teen got into the water; the investigation is ongoing.