FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy died after he was found shot at a subway station in Queens Friday, police said.

The teen was found injured at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in critical condition but died from his injuries, police said.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting happened on a train or the platform. Suspect information wasn’t immediately available from police.

The shooting has impacted some subway service in the area. There are no A trains running between Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue and Broad Channel in both directions, according to the MTA. Some southbound A trains will end at Euclid Avenue.

