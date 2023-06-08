QUEENS (PIX11) — A 19-year-old stabbed a man to death inside a Queens home and was apprehended after being Tased by officers on Thursday, police said.

Officers discovered the 19-year-old armed with a knife, attempting to barricade himself inside a Queens home near 230th Street and 146th Avenue around 12:47 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim, a 60-year-old man was found inside the home with stab wounds to his chest and a slash wound to his arm, police said.

Officers used a Taser on the suspect before taking him into custody and recovering the knife, according to authorities.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 19-year-old suspect was transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital for evaluation, police said.