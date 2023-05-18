QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A teen girl is fighting for her life after she fell out of the window of a moving party bus in Queens Wednesday night, police said.

The 14-year-old girl was leaning on an emergency exit window when the hinges opened, causing her to plunge from the vehicle as it traveled on the Cross Island Expressway near Hempstead Avenue around 8:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police said there were possibly up to a dozen teens on the bus when the incident happened. When the driver was told the girl fell out of the window, the bus turned around to retrieve her. The girl was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police do not believe the bus driver did anything to cause the teen to fall out of the window. No arrests or summonses had been issued, as of 9 a.m., police said.

The NYPD is investigating whether there was alcohol on the bus.