Teen driver critically hurt in Queens after running light, colliding with another vehicle: police

LAURELTON, Queens — A teenage driver was rushed to a Queens hospital in critical condition Saturday afternoon after running a red light and colliding with another vehicle, the NYPD said.

According to the police, the 19-year-old was driving westbound on North Conduit Avenue around 4:20 p.m. when he drove through a red light at the intersection of 230th Place, in the Laurelton neighborhood.

Officials said his vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling, being driven by a 54-year-old man.

The teen had to be removed from his vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday night, according to police.

The FDNY said another person was also extricated from a vehicle and rushed to the hospital, but it was unclear if it was the other driver or possibly a passenger in one of the vehicles.

