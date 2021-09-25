Teen driver critically hurt in Queens after running light, colliding with another vehicle: police

LAURELTON, Queens — A teenage driver was rushed to a Queens hospital in critical condition Saturday afternoon after running a red light and colliding with another vehicle, the NYPD said.

According to the police, the 19-year-old was driving westbound on North Conduit Avenue around 4:20 p.m. when he drove through a red light at the intersection of 230th Place, in the Laurelton neighborhood.

Officials said his vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling, being driven by a 54-year-old man.

The teen had to be removed from his vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday night, according to police.

The FDNY said another person was also extricated from a vehicle and rushed to the hospital, but it was unclear if it was the other driver or possibly a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).