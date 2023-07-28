QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy disappeared in the water at Jacob Riis Park on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens Friday evening, officials said.

The teenager was reported missing around 7:45 p.m. after he went underwater and didn’t surface, NYPD officials said. Aviation, harbor and dive units are all searching for the teen, according to police.

Police believe the teen was with at least one other swimmer when he disappeared underwater.

The incident happened a day after a 15-year-old boy went missing in the water while playing with his brother at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn. The search continued on Friday for the 15-year-old who is presumed to have drowned.