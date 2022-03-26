QUEENS (PIX11) – A 19-year-old woman died after the car she was riding in crashed into a tree in Queens on Friday, the NYPD said.

A 19-year-old man was driving a 2001 Nissan Altima on South Conduit Avenue near 125th Street when he “failed to properly navigate the roadway” and hit a tree at 9:09 p.m., police said. His passenger, 19-year-old Shannon Cassidy Primlal, of Elmont, died in the crash. The driver was hospitalized in stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.