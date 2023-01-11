Police at the scene of a stabbing in Queens on Dec. 7, 2022. (PIX11)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Queens last month, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested this week and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. The teenager is accused of killing 20-year-old Brooklyn resident Justin Shaw during a dispute on Dec. 7, 2022.

Shaw and another 20-year-old man were both stabbed near Lefferts Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park. Shaw died from his injuries, while the other 20-year-old victim survived.

The victims were involved in a dispute with a group, which escalated to the violence, according to police.

Police previously arrested a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy in connection to the case. Each suspect was charged with gang assault and assault. The 17-year-old was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.