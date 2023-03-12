QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teen is accused of stabbing a 14-year-old girl multiple times during a burglary in Queens on Saturday night, police said.

Officers found the victim with several stab wounds after responding to a burglary at 111-18 156th St. near Sutphin Boulevard just after 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The girl was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with assault, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).