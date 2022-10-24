A 16-year-old boy was caught with a loaded gun at Long Island City High School Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, police said. (NYPD handout)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said.

The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to the teen about a prior slashing incident involving the student when he handed over the knife, prompting the backpack search, police said.

The teen was arrested but charges have not been filed.

This incident comes three days after another teen was caught with a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school. The 17-year-old allegedly had the weapon in his bag when he entered Middle College High School Friday morning, police said.

Two days prior, a 16-year-old boy was caught carrying a loaded gun at a Bronx high school.