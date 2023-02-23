LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Police took a teen into custody after he was spotted riding on the outside of a subway on Wednesday night, just days after a 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing.

The teen, 17, was holding onto the back of the last cat of a northbound no. 7 train at the Queensboro Plaza subway station around 10:15 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken into custody and then released to a guardian on juvenile report.

Last year, NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox described subway surfing as an “unfortunate trending issue.”

A number of people have suffered fatal falls from subway surfing in recent years. In addition to Monday’s death, a 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing in December of 2022. In late 2021, a man fell from the top of a moving J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge. He was run over by the train.

Subway surfer deaths were also reported in 2016 and in 2017. There was also a 2019 subway surfing death. The New York Daily News reported the victim in that incident was a 14-year-old boy.