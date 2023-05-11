ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) – A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while in the wrong place at the wrong time in Queens Wednesday night.

Claudia Quatey, 16, was shot near the P.S. 015 Jackie Robinson school on Lucas Street near 121st Avenue in the St. Albans section around 8:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. She was sitting in a vehicle outside a playground by the school when two groups started shooting at each other during a dispute, police said.

Claudia, who was not an intended target, was hit in the head by a bullet. The teen was hospitalized in critical condition.

“I’m in a state of shock right now,” said Albert Quatey, Claudia’s father. “My daughter is fighting for her life right now.”

Claudia is a tenth-grader who wants to be a nurse, her father said. Claudia loves to braid hair, which is why her friend picked her up Wednesday night.

Police are searching for witnesses and surveillance video to help find the people responsible for the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).