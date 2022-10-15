FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police have arrested a teenager in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Far Rockaway, officials said.

Keyondre Russell, 18, of Queens, was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Saturday morning, police identified the victim as Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, two groups got into a verbal altercation while riding the southbound A train toward the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue stop, according to the NYPD. At least one shot was fired, wounding Burnett.