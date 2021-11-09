SUV split in half when driver loses control, hits Queens utility pole: NYPD

Queens SUV crash into utility pole

Emergency responders on the scene after an out of control SUV crashed into a utility pole in South Ozone Park, Queens late Monday night, Nov. 8, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens – A driver was severely injured in Queens late Monday night when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility police, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man, 32, was driving a Honda Pilot eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard, near 111th Street in the South Ozone Park area, when he lost control around 11:30 p.m.

The SUV slammed into a wooden utility pole, splitting the vehicle in half, authorities said.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with severe injuries to his head and body, an NYPD spokesperson said early Tuesday.

He was the sole occupant of the car, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the scary crash, officials said.

