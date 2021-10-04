Scene after an SUV crashed into an apartment building on 70th Street in Maspeth, Queens early Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, officials say. (Citizen App)

MASPETH, Queens — Residents of a Queens apartment building were all forced to leave their homes early Monday morning after an SUV crashed into the building overnight, according to officials.

The FDNY said units responded just after 1:30 a.m. to reports of the SUV slamming into the residential building located at 46-08 70th Street, near the corner of Queens Boulevard in Maspeth.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said, but it was not immediately clear if it was the driver of the SUV. The extent of their injuries was also not known.

Department of Buildings inspectors were called to the scene early Monday to conduct a stability inspection after the crash, a spokesperson for the department said.

The DOB said an investigation determined that a 16-foot section of the front and side wall, at the corner of the first floor, had been knocked out of place by the collision.

First responders installed emergency shoring at the corner to prevent a potential collapse.

The building was deemed unsafe for occupancy and the DOB was forced to issue a full vacate order, officials said.

According to the DOB, all occupants of the building had been offered relocation assistance by the Red Cross.

It was not known how many residents were effected by the order.

The department said they had ordered the building’s owner to properly seal the damaged section of the building and install additional shoring for the second floor.

Structural engineers will be following up with the property owners regarding plans for the shoring and repairs, the DOB said.

It was unclear Monday morning what led to the crash.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).