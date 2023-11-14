QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two thieves stole a total of $55,000 of items from several pharmacies in Queens, police told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

The bandits attempted to break into nine different pharmacies, and most of the break-ins happened in October, according to the NYPD. The assailants nabbed $55,000 of merchandise and in the most recent robbery they stole $1,000 of items on Oct. 21, police said.

Investigators believe that the suspects may have used a white Mercedes-Benz SUV or a Gray Audi SUV to flee each robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

