Suspects sought after men punched, robbed of wallets in Queens: NYPD

Cops released images of the suspects sought in a robbery pattern were men were punched or pushed and their wallets were taken in June 2021. (NYPD)

QUEENS — Cops have launched a search for the suspects accused of assaulting and robbing several men, including a 71-year-old, in Queens earlier this year.

Police received at least four reports in the month of June with the suspects fitting the same description, authorities said.

The first incident was reported on June 9 at the Sutphin Blvd. subway station in Jamaica, police said.

While on the southbound F train platform, the two suspects approached a 29-year-old man, punched him in the face and fled with his wallet containing $1,600 and fled, according to cops. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Police then received a report that on June 13, four men approached a 50-year-old man at the intersection of 88th Road and 144th Street. The suspects then punched the victim in the face, pushed him down, took his wallet containing $100 and fled, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The next day, police said three people approached a 66-year-old man at the southbound F train platform at Sutphin Blvd and punched him in the face from behind. The suspect fled with the victim’s wallet containing credit cards and miscellaneous items.

About 10 minutes later, police said a 71-year-old man was pushed to the ground in the vicinity of 86th Avenue and 139th Street. The suspects took his wallet, which had $150 and several credit cards, and fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries to his arm, cops said.

Police released surveillance footage of two of the suspects, both believed to be between 18 and 20 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).