QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men pretending to be law enforcement officers robbed a man in Queens earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The suspects flashed a fake identification card to the 41-year-old victim while he was walking near 89-14 Roosevelt Ave. at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, according to the NYPD. The robbers then ripped the man’s $50 bookbag off his back and took off running, police said.

The victim was not injured.

One of the suspects was apprehended but his accomplice remained at large, as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

