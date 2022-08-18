QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects are in police custody in the fatal beating of a taxi driver in Edgemere, authorities said Thursday morning.

The two suspects were only immediately identified as males, and charges against them are pending, according to the the NYPD, which continues to investigate the deadly assault on Kutin Gyimah.

Gyimah, 52, drove multiple passengers to Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police previously said.

But the group jumped out of Gyimah’s cab without paying, according to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

When Gyimah chased down the group on foot, they surrounded him and began punching and kicking him, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows. As Gyimah rose to his feet after an initial series of blows, one assailant punched him in the face, the footage shows. He collapsed to the ground and suffered a fatal head injury, according to officials.

Investigators on Wednesday identified Austin Amos, 20, as one of five suspects being sought in the case. It was not immediately clear whether Amos was among those in custody Thursday.

The NYPD said Wednesday that they were also seeking two girls believed to be between 13 and 15, a third girl believed to be about 16, and a second man, believed to be about 20.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Gyimah, of the Bronx, leaves behind four young children and a heartbroken widow, who mourned her husband in an interview with PIX11 earlier this week.

“We’ve lost a treasure,” said widow Abigail Barwuah. “I have lost my hero, my backbone.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).