JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The suspect who critically injured a Queens pawn shop owner Monday afternoon is still at large, police said Tuesday.

The assault took place about 1 p.m. at Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Avenue. An initial investigation found that the suspect approached the 60-year-old store owner and struck him multiple times in the head with an unknown object.

Police said the victim suffered severe trauma to his head. He’s currently described as being in critical condition.

The suspect fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue after the assault, police said. He was last seen wearing an Adidas baseball hat, black face mask, dark blue jacket, black backpack, green pants and black shoes.

