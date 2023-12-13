HOLLIS, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who killed a man and injured another in a shooting in Queens on Tuesday, authorities said.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were each shot in the torso while walking at the corner of 199th Street and Hollis Avenue in Hollis at around 5 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 31-year-old man was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The other victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting may be gang related, with the men being targeted in retaliation.

The 32-year-old victim told detectives he and a group of friends were walking home after attending a family gathering when the shooting occurred, sources told PIX11 News.

On Wednesday, the NYPD released photos of the suspect sought in the incident.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).