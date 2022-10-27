JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Investigators released surveillance images late Wednesday of a suspect in the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy across the street from a Jamaica middle school, appealing for the public’s help in solving the second incident of school-adjacent violence in as many days.

The victim was standing outside a McDonald’s on Hillside Avenue near Avon Street around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant, believed to be a teenager himself, engaged him in a verbal argument, police said.

The victim tried to simply walk away, but the attacker pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the abdomen, according to authorities.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound on Hillside Avenue on foot, police said. The scene of the stabbing was across the street from Susan B. Anthony Academy, though it was not immediately clear whether either of the involved parties was affiliated with the school.

The attack came just one day after another boy, also 14, was shot when a gunman opened fire outside a Staten Island high school, authorities said. As of Wednesday, five persons of interest were being sought in that case, in which police said the victim was not believed to have been the intended target.

It also comes as weapons have been seized from students in recent days at schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).